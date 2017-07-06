FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
New car registrations in Poland up 6.73 pct in June
July 6, 2017 / 2:17 PM / a month ago

New car registrations in Poland up 6.73 pct in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 6 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Poland rose 6.73 percent year-on-year in June, marking a 27th consecutive month of growth, data from the Samar research institute showed on Thursday.

New registrations totalled 47,128, up 6.02 percent from May, the privately run institute said.

The top-selling car models in Poland this year are the Skoda Fabia and Skoda Octavia, produced by the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen, followed by the Opel Astra, produced by Germany's Opel AG, and the Volkswagen Golf. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Mark Heinrich)

