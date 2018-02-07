FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 8:57 AM / a day ago

Poland's Jan new car registrations up 22 pct year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Poland rose by 21.7 percent in January from a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday, helped by corporate and re-export purchases.

Registrations of cars, vans and small trucks totalled 51,039, marking a 34th consecutive month of annual growth, the private Samar research institute said.

Top-selling car models this year have been Fabia and Octavia produced by Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen ; followed by the Toyota Yaris, Astra produced by Opel AG, and Volkswagen Golf.

Registrations in January were down 5.9 from December. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams)

