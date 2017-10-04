FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Sept new car registrations up 12.4 pct yr/yr
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 4, 2017 / 8:15 AM / in 15 days

Poland's Sept new car registrations up 12.4 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Poland rose by 12.4 percent last month from a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday, helped by corporate purchases.

Registrations of cars, vans and small trucks totalled 42,023, marking a 30th consecutive month of annual growth.

New registrations in January-September were up 15.01 percent, the data from the private Samar research institute showed, reflecting strong consumer demand.

Top-selling car models this year have been the Octavia and Fabia models produced by Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen, followed by the Opel Astra, produced by Germany's Opel AG, and the Volkswagen Golf.

Registrations in September were up 7.06 percent from August. Samar said institutional clients led the year-on-year growth in registrations. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)

