BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Western European car sales are likely to grow by about 0.8 percent in 2018, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said on Wednesday.

This represented a slow down from 2017. In the European Union as a whole, new passenger car registrations rose 3.4 percent in 2017, the fourth consecutive year of growth, reaching more than 15 million vehicles for the first time since 2007. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)