EUROPE POWER-Day-ahead power price slips on higher wind, nuclear output

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for day-ahead delivery dipped on Tuesday, weighed on by a forecast increase in power output from German wind turbines and improving supply from the French nuclear fleet.

* The German baseload spot electricity contract for Wednesday delivery fell 2.3 euros or over 6 percent to 35.70 euros ($41.27) per megawatt-hour (MWh).

* The French day-ahead spot price for Wednesday was at 37.40 euros/MWh, down 2.1 euros or 5.32 percent.

* German wind power production is expected to rise by 3.3 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 5.4 GW, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Solar power supply will remain firm at nearly 8 GW on Wednesday despite falling slightly by 370 megawatts (MW) compared with Tuesday.

* French nuclear power supply has improve compared with the previous day following the restart of EDF's 1,300 MW Cattenom 3 nuclear reactor following a planned outage, while the 1,300 MW St Alban reactor was increasing output.

* French available nuclear power, which provides more than 75 percent of the country's electricity needs, is at more than 68 percent of capacity compared with 66 percent the previous day .

* Demand is expected to remain firm in both countries on Wednesday, increasing by 740 MW in Germany to 69 GW, and by 550 MW in France to 50.7 GW, the Reuters data showed.

* French grid operator RTE expects peak demand on Wednesday afternoon at over 58 GW as an ongoing heat wave increases demand for cooling.

* The average temperature will fall slightly in France on Wednesday by 0.6 degrees Celsius but will remain high after some areas in the south west are expected to record temperatures of around 38 degrees on Tuesday.

* In Germany the average temperature will rise by nearly 3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

* In the forward curve, prices diverged on Tuesday without a clear direction from other fuels as oil steadied. The benchmark German electricity contract for 2018 dipped 0.31 percent to 31.65 euros/MWh.

* The equivalent French year-ahead contract gained 15 cents to 37.40 euros/MWh.

* Dec '17 expiry EU carbon emissions rights rose 1.84 percent to 5.54 euros a tonne, while coal cif North Europe was untraded at its $72.45 per tonne close.

* In eastern Europe the Czech Tuesday contract surged 20.88 percent to 55 euros/MWh. The year-ahead contract was untraded. It closed at 32.15 euros/MWh the previous day. ($1 = 0.8651 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Greg Mahlich)