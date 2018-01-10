FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-EUROPE POWER-Cold snap forecast lifts demand, day-ahead power prices
Sections
Featured
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Business
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
The Wider Image
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 10, 2018 / 11:38 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-EUROPE POWER-Cold snap forecast lifts demand, day-ahead power prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to show data includes Austria in bullet points 4,5,7)

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices for next day delivery rose on Wednesday buoyed by an expected rise in consumption due to cold weather, amid a slump in wind and solar power generation.

* The German baseload electricity contract for Thursday delivery gained nearly 10 percent, or 4.25 euros to 47.25 euros ($56.57) a megawatt-hour (MWh).

* The equivalent French contract was up 4 euros at 47.50 euros/MWh.

* “This is mostly due to the cold weather forecast. We have lost about 1 degree Celsius below seasonal levels since yesterday,” a Paris-based traded said.

* Electricity demand in Germany and Austria is expected to rise by over 1 gigawatt (GW) day-on-day on Thursday to 81.3 GW, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Average temperature in Germany and Austria will fall by 2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the data showed.

* In France, consumption will increase by 730 megawatts (MW) to 68.3 GW, while average temperature drops by 1 degree Celsius.

* On the supply side, German/Austrian wind power production continues to drop, down by over 3 GW on Thursday to 2.5 GW. Solar power availability will fall by 820 MW to under 1 GW.

* French wind power generation will tumble by 2.1 GW to 1.8 GW on Thursday.

* However, French nuclear power availability is forecast to remain steady at over 93 percent of capacity.

* Along the forward power curve, Germany’s year-ahead Cal’ 19 delivery contract, the European benchmark, slipped 0.41 percent to 36 euros/MWh.

* The equivalent French year-ahead contract dipped 0.12 percent to 41.20 euros/MWh.

* Cif Europe coal for 2019 fell nearly 2 percent to $84.75 a tonne.

* December 2018 expiry carbon emissions permits added 0.39 percent to 7.81 euros a tonne.

* In eastern Europe, the Czech day-ahead power was untraded. The year-ahead contract was down 1.33 percent at 37 euros. ($1 = 0.8353 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.