FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices fall on weather but remaining winter prices rise
Sections
Featured
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 11, 2018 / 11:15 AM / a day ago

EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices fall on weather but remaining winter prices rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - European OTC day-ahead power sagged on Thursday on predictions for warmer weather and more wind supply near term, but most positions further ahead posted gains.

* “There are a few question marks over medium-term demand and that’s why the prices for coming weeks and the remaining winter months are up, just in case,” one trader said.

* Temperatures will turn lower next week and should this usher in a cooler trend for the remainder of the winter, it would be bullish, traders say. But weather reports have not taken a strong line for either cooler or milder weather.

* The German baseload electricity contract for Friday delivery lost 8.7 percent to 43.15 euros ($51.55) a megawatt-hour (MWh).

* The equivalent French contract was down 5 percent at 45 euros/MWh.

* Wind power generation in Germany under one Thomson Reuters data scenario was seen rising to 5 gigawatts (GW) on Friday from an expected 2 GW on Thursday.

* Temperatures are due to edge up to Friday but decline thereafter.

* They may fall to 1.7 degrees Celsius on average next week in Germany from 3.1 degrees forecast for Friday. In France, the average could be 6.4 degrees, down from possibly 7 degrees on Friday.

* French nuclear availability remains at a comfortable 93 percent of capacity.

* Along the more distant curve, Germany’s Cal ‘19 baseload delivery hovered around an unchanged level after hitting a four-week low the previous session, driven by global coal price losses.

* The German Cal’ 19 power contract traded at a steady 35.8 euros around midday.

* The equivalent French year-ahead contract was untraded after a close at 41.1 euros

* Cif Europe coal for 2019 also did not change hands after falling nearly 2 percent in the previous session which closed at $84.75 a tonne.

* December 2018 expiry carbon emissions permits were level with their last close at 7.89 euros a tonne.

* Among other related fuels, oil reversed some earlier losses and UK gas posted gains on cold forecasts and plans for cuts at the Dutch Groningen field.

* In eastern Europe, the Czech day-ahead power contract was untraded, having closed at 45.31 euros on Wednesday. The Czech year-ahead contract was down 15 cents at 36.85 euros. ($1 = 0.8371 euros)

For Thomson Reuters' morning report and fundamental data please click here (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Susan Fenton and Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.