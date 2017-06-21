FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four face murder charges in Hungary migrant death truck trial
June 21, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 2 months ago

Four face murder charges in Hungary migrant death truck trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KECSKEMET, Hungary, June 21 (Reuters) - Four men went on trial in Hungary on Wednesday charged with murdering 71 refugees found suffocated to death in the back of a lorry at the height of Europe's migrant crisis in 2015.

The refugees from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan - 59 men, eight women and four children - were found crammed into the small, unventilated vehicle, abandoned on the side of a motorway in Hungary's neighbour, Austria.

The four defendants, and seven other men, are also charged with trafficking other migrants over several months.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Andrew Heavens

