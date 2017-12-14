FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says EU cannot have 'selective solidarity' on migration
December 14, 2017 / 1:49 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Merkel says EU cannot have 'selective solidarity' on migration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Germany will not accept a system of “selective solidarity” in tackling the influx of migrants into the European Union, German chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

“I believe we do not only need solidarity in managing the external factors of migration, which is important, but also solidarity inside the European Union,” Merkel said on arrival to a meeting of European heads of government in Brussels.

“There cannot be selective solidarity among European member states, I believe. The current Dublin system does not work at all, that is why we need internal solidarity,” she added. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

