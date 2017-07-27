AstraZeneca slump dominates European open on busy earnings day

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - The worst-ever single day drop in AstraZeneca shares following a drug study failure dominated trading activity at the European open on Thursday though a handful of well-received corporate results helped broader indexes nudge higher.

Shares in the British drugmaker fell more than 15 percent after a closely watched advanced lung cancer trial failed.

Regional healthcare stocks fell more than 1 percent to their lowest in more than four months.

Europe's STOXX 600 rose 0.1 percent while euro zone bluechips were up 0.3 percent.

Solid results from firms including heavyweight Swiss drugmaker Roche, beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev and Diageo helped the pan-European STOXX 600 underpinned gains on broad indexes.

Thursday will see the heaviest day of European earnings in the current earnings and by the end of the week about half the market-cap of STOXX 600 will have reported earnings.

As of the previous day's close, a quarter of the companies on the MSCI Europe had issued results with nearly half of them beating profit expectations and 8 percent matching them. Results point to aggregate second-quarter earnings growth of 11 percent.

Elsewhere, French firms Elior Group and Imerys were the worst performers on the STOXX 600 after AstraZeneca after respective results. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)