Tech stocks lead European shares lower in busy earnings day

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday led by a slump in tech stocks which tracked losses among global peers following an earning miss at online giant Amazon, while a flurry of earning updates failed to provide support.

Europe's tech index, the best performer so far this year, was down 1.5 percent, helping drag the pan-European STOXX 600 index down 0.8 percent by 0717 GMT. UK's FTSE declined 0.4 percent.

UBS fell 3.8 percent, making it the biggest drag to the STOXX. The Swiss bank kept a cautious outlook on the second half of 2017 after it reported an unexpected rise in second-quarter net profit.

Among top fallers were shares in French car maker Renault and Proximus, which also reported results.

A bright spot was Adidas, up 7.4 percent to a record high as the group raised its full-year outlook after improving margins helped the German sportswear maker to achieve an 18 percent jump in second-quarter operating profit.