LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - European stocks futures opened a touch higher on Friday after a shock UK election result looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil, with Prime Minister Theresa May's party on course to lose its majority.

Eurostoxx 50 futures were up 0.1 percent, while futures for Britain's FTSE were 0.4 percent higher, with the FTSE 100 set to benefit from a drop in sterling. (Reporting by Kit Rees)