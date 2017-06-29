FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
European banking shares extend winning streak
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 7:29 AM / a month ago

European banking shares extend winning streak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Thursday as banks extended a winning streak after the U.S. Federal Reserve cleared capital return plans from big banks and tech stocks recovered as a bad month drew to an end.

Well-received results from firms including fashion retailer H&M and DS Smith also provided support to the broader market, helping the pan-European STOXX index rise 0.3 percent and UK's FTSE gain 0.7 percent.

Banks rose for a fourth straight session as news from the Fed added steam to a rally already fuelled this week by hawkish central bank signals. Among the banks that were given the Fed green light were also U.S. units of Deutsche Bank and Santander, up 2.3 and 1.3 percent respectively.

The Germany heavyweight lender was also supported by news that a U.S. federal judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing it of concealing major deficiencies in its anti-money laundering controls as part of a $10 billion Russian trading scheme.

Tech stocks rose 0.5 percent, joining a global rebound in the sector but remained on track to end first negative month in eight. Europe's biggest software maker SAP rose 0.6 percent after solid results at U.S. peer Progress Software. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.