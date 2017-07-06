FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Focus back on earnings for European shares; Reckitt, Sodexo weigh
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 7:26 AM / a month ago

Focus back on earnings for European shares; Reckitt, Sodexo weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - European shares slipped slightly on Thursday though a series of earnings updates grabbed the focus with Sodexo leading fallers after the French group cut its sales forecast.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2 percent by 0718 GMT, while euro zone blue chips and UK's FTSE 100 were similarly down slightly.

Sodexo fell 3.7 percent to its lowest level since end-March. The world's second-biggest catering services firm after Compass Group cut its full-year sales growth goal after weaker-than-expected third quarter results.

Compass was also weaker, down 0.5 percent.

British consumer goods Reckitt Benckiser also cut its growth forecast after a global cyber attack last month disrupted its business in multiple markets, sending its shares down 1.2 percent

But Associated British Foods rose 3.9 percent, topping gainers on the STOXX, after the company said its full-year outlook had marginally improved after a better-than-expected performance from its Primark clothing chain. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.