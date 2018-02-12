FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 8:33 AM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-Relief bounce for European shares after turbulent week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes currency to US dollar from euro in first paragraph)

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - European shares rebounded from six-month lows on Monday as jitters over a sudden spike in volatility that wiped off $1 trillion in market capitalisation last week appeared to ease.

Gains in all sectors helped the pan-European STOXX 600 index rise 1.2 percent by 0812 GMT, after ending at its lowest level since August on Friday. The UK’s FTSE and Germany’s DAX also rose more than 1 percent.

Upbeat broker notes pushed shares in Victrex and Delivery Hero to the top of the STOXX, sending both shares up more than 4 percent.

Akzo Nobel rose 1.4 percent after a source-based Financial Times report said that U.S. private equity giant Apollo had teamed up with the biggest Dutch pension fund to buy the group’s 10 billion-euro speciality chemicals unit.

Heineken however fell 3.4 percent after the world’s second largest brewer lowered its margin growth target, blaming a volatile market environment and an acquisition in Brazil.

Telecoms firm SES fell 7 percent after it announced management changes.

$1 = 0.8155 euros Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Helen Reid

