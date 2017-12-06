FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares led lower by tech, miners in broad risk-off move
#Market News
December 6, 2017 / 8:28 AM / a day ago

European shares led lower by tech, miners in broad risk-off move

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell sharply in early deals on Wednesday, joining a broader risk-off move with tech stocks falling under renewed pressure and miners hit by a slump in metal markets.

Declines were widespread with all sectors trading in negative territory. The broader market was also weighed down by a 50 percent plunge in Steinhoff.

The furniture retailer said it would launch an investigation into accounting irregularities, its chief executive resigned and it postponed full-year results.

Tech stocks, the biggest sectoral gainer so far this year, fell 1.6 percent, and miners were 1.5 percent lower, helping drag the STOXX 600 down 0.95 percent.

Investors have been taking profits in the last few weeks following a strong year but in spite of the wobbles the pan-European index remains up 6 percent so far this year.

Other top fallers included UK’s Saga, down 21 percent to an all-time low after a profit warning, and Hays , down 5.5 percent after a downgrade to “sell” at Deutsche Bank.

A takeover agreement sent shopping centre operator Intu Properties surging 17 percent. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
