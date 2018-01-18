FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
The Trump Effect
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Science
Arts
#Euro Market Report
January 18, 2018 / 8:38 AM / a day ago

European shares post modest rise after U.S., Asia rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - European shares notched up modest gains on Thursday, falling short of a rally that lifted Wall Street and Asia to new records.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1 percent by 0824 GMT but the UK’s FTSE and Italy’s FTSE MIB retreated 0.1 percent.

Switzerland’s Geberit posted the best performance among European stocks, with a 4.8 percent rise after reporting a 3.5 percent increase in 2017 sales.

In France, Carrefour led the CAC 40 higher with a 2 percent rise, with traders saying stronger-than-expected fourth quarter sales from the supermarket chain had offset the negative impact of a new profit forecast cut.

In Frankfurt, German chipmaker Infineon led the DAX higher, adding 3.4 percent after getting a rating upgrade from Goldman Sachs.

Telecoms were the worst performing sector with BT and Vodafone losing 1.3 percent and 1.8 percent respectively. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.