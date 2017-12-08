FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European stocks rally after Brexit breakthrough, banking rules deal
December 8, 2017 / 8:33 AM / a day ago

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - European stocks rallied to a week’s high on Friday as Britain and the European Union announced a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations and new global banking regulations were seen as kinder to European banks than feared.

Financials lifted the Stoxx 600 0.7 percent by 0818 GMT, with ABN Amro, Danske Bank and Societe Generale among the top gainers.

Furniture retailer Steinhoff plunged another 33 percent after Moody’s downgraded it to B1 from BAA3 and put it on review for further downgrade.

UK builder Berkeley Group was the top European gainer, up 7.6 percent after raised its profit guidance for the next five years. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by Julien Ponthus)

