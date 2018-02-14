LIVE MARKETS-A "Powell put"?

* Wall Street rose slightly * U.S. inflation in focus * Asian shares mixed Feb 14 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net A "POWELL PUT"? (0657 GMT) The incoming U.S. inflation data is sure keeping markets on their toes and it's interesting to note that the new Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's first words at a ceremonial swearing-in was that the central bank would keep watching for financial stability risks. "We will remain alert to any developing risks to financial stability", Powell said on the heels of a market rout that shaved 10 percent from the value of major U.S. stock indexes. A lot of analysts are still trying to figure out how Powell would react to a melt-down and wondering whether there would be such as thing as a "Powell Put", in the same way that the so-called "Greenspan Put" came to the rescue in 1987. On Monday, Stéphane Déo, strategist for LBPAM, asked himself whether the "Greenspan Put" had disappeared and what to make of the old saying recently used by Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts: "Markets stop panicking when central banks start panicking". In the meantime and as far as we are concerned today, as said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at CFD and FX provider AxiTrader: "Even a slightly higher number could set the cat among the pigeons given the late cycle stimulus the Trump Administration is pumping into the U.S. economy". (Julien Ponthus) ***** MORNING CALL: (0615 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. Early indications from spreadbetters point to Europe opening slightly in positive territory after a mixed session in Asia. All eyes however are on the U.S. inflation data which could soothe, or inflame, fears of faster rate hikes globally. London's FTSE is seen opening 15 points higher, Frankfurt's DAX 46 points higher and Paris CAC up 17 points. (Julien Ponthus) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)