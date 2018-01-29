LIVE MARKETS-Ams seen from the street

* European shares dip after flat start * Heavy earnings week begins Jan 29 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net AMS SEEN FROM THE STREET (1015 GMT) A 25 percent surge in ams has made the chipmaker the main focus in Europe's share trading this morning. The outstanding move comes after a surprisingly solid update that could help ease worries over the sustainability of a rally in richly valued tech stocks in a week where results from Facebook, Amazon and Apple will put the sector back at the fore of investors minds. We'll tell you more about tech but meanwhile here's a quick recap of sell-side vies on ams' results. Baader Bank: "ams referred to a range of sales pipeline opportunities in smartphone and consumer applications (3D, optical and spectral sensing) that were clearly coming into view.... Accordingly, the current valuation corresponds with a significant discount to the peer group average of about 14x, reflecting the single customer risk with Apple." UBS: "ams AG pre announced Q4 results with revenues expected to reach €470.3m vs UBSe €460m and cons €456.5m driven by 3D sensing and advanced light sensing (we believe Apple)." ZKB: "Guidance for 2019 has been increased considerably from EUR 1.5 bn to EUR 2.2 bn. Significantly visible growth opportunities in smartphone and consumer applications were put forward as the reason" Tech stocks remain the biggest sectoral gainers in Europe over the last 12 months but their rally has stalled as investors switched into banks and autos as the new year started. (Danilo Masoni) ***** WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE EUROPE OPENS Hedge fund Elliott Management buys stake in UK pay-TV group Sky MEDIA-Novo Nordisk is planning to raise bid for Belgian Ablynx- Bloomberg GKN received several approaches for business after Melrose bid- FT Roche wins FDA's breakthrough therapy label for autism drug Apple component supplier AMS doubles 2017 revenue, raises outlook German industrial workers to stage 24-hour strikes Banco BPM could be part of new wave of banking mergers - CEO Spain's Bankia posts a Q4 loss of 235 mln euros after BMN integration Provident Financial former execs sue lender over "unfair dismissal" ACS/Hochtief consortium picked for L.A. airport rail project Deutsche Bank to hike bonuses to more than 1 bln euros for 2017 - FAS France's Engie acquires Brazil's ACS Israeli investor secures 22.5 pct stake in Germany's TLG Immobilien MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN STOCKS TO RISE AS HEAVY EARNINGS WEEK BEGINS (0718 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. Futures indicate a strong start for European stocks as a heavy week for corporate earnings begins. Investors are scrutinising this earnings season closely as a test of the foundations of the stellar run-up in equities, and to see whether last year's impressive earnings recovery has legs. In Asian trading the bull run continued, buoyed by strong earnings. Meanwhile the dollar managed to edge up from lows but remains under pressure. (Helen Reid) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)