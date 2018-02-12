FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018

LIVE MARKETS-DAX futures shine

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Feb 12 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
 
 
    DAX FUTURES SHINE (0713 GMT)
    Stock index futures are pointing to a strong rebound in Europe this morning after the
region's equity market lost 5 percent, or around 1 trillion euros in market cap, during
last week's sell-off.
    DAX futures are leading the advance, up 2 percent, as you can see below. Meanwhile,
S&P 500 e-mini futures are up 0.6 percent.
 
    (Danilo Masoni)
    *****
    
    EUROPEAN HEADLINES: EARLY MORNING ROUND-UP (0646 GMT)
Heineken guides for lower margin growth in 2018
Renault board member quits ahead of CEO succession meeting
Credit Suisse hit by U.S. lawsuit over writedowns, says case "without merit"
Standard Life Aberdeen takes on Mexican airport developer in rare move
Airbus ordered to pay $99 mln fine in Eurofighter case
Intesa chairman says sale of bad loan unit won't take long
Maersk profit miss, outlook put shipping shift in spotlight
Switzerland's Clariant halts strategic update pending talks with SABIC
Ladbrokes Coral reports 4 pct rise in full year revenue
UK's Tesco is plans a chain of discount stores -Sunday Times
Cardiff University defends joint venture with Apple supplier IQE
Italy's Carige bank pledges to act more quickly to cut bad debts
MEDIA-French insurer CNP could be merged with La Banque Postale -report
BRIEF-CGG Raises About 112.2 Million Euros In Rights Issue
Switzerland's Clariant halts strategic update pending talks with SABIC   
Vontobel must pay 13.3 mln euros over untaxed German assets    
Nestle buys majority stake in organic food company Terrafertil   
EU says Bayer Monsanto must not hurt competition in digital farming-paper
BMW close to 10-year supply deal for battery minerals - FAZ   
Porsche, Audi to develop joint electric car platform to save costs   
South Africa's Wiese slashes stake in Steinhoff to 6.2 pct   
Suedzucker sees 2 yr transition after deregulation - Boersen-Zeitung
BRIEF-Carl Zeiss Meditec Sees FY Adj EBIT Margin At 14-16 Pct
    (Danilo Masoni)
    *****     
    
    ETF, DARK POOL TRADING BALLOONED DURING SELL-OFF (0634 GMT)
    Stats from last week's sell-off reveal exchange-traded funds saw massive trading volumes on
the London Stock Exchange, while the exchange's dark pool cleared record amounts of trades as
investors sought to put through large block trades incognito.
    Last Tuesday was the strongest day of ETF trading activity ever on the LSE, a spokeswoman
said, with some 1.3 billion pounds traded in ETFs. 
    Dark pool Turquoise saw a record amount processed in its large block platform Plato Block
Discovery, with 2.46 billion euros in trading over the week as investors sought to put through
big trades without moving the market. 
    Turquoise overall beat its previous weekly record by 18 percent, with 7.43 billion euros
worth of trades executed in the dark.
    (Helen Reid)
    *****
    
    MORNING CALL: A TENTATIVE BOUNCE? (0622 GMT)
    Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. 
    European investors will be returning to their desks this morning having had time to digest
the past week's events, and a tentative bounce in European stocks could give them hope, while
volatility is set to stay elevated. 
    Asian stock markets recovered overnight with S&P futures also trading higher, but investors
were looking ahead to U.S. consumer prices data due out on Wednesday for the next potential sign
of inflation rising at a concerning pace.
    Spreadbetters call the DAX 175 points higher at 12,281.8, the CAC 40 up 56 points at
5,135.1, and the FTSE 100 83 points higher at 7,175.5. 
    (Helen Reid)
    *****

    
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)
