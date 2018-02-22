LIVE MARKETS-Down it is

* Investors price in more Fed tightening after minutes * Most Asia share markets lower, S&P futures extend retreat * Earnings season in full swing in Europe Feb 22 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net DOWN IT IS (0735 GMT) Futures are confirming earlier financial spreadbetters indications: European bourses are set to slump at the open and follow the downward trend from Wall Street and Asia. With so many companies reporting results today, however, the old continent may find a trend of its own. (Julien Ponthus) ***** EARNINGS AND INDICATORS GALORE (0639 GMT) For those who may be experiencing U.S. rates and inflation fears fatigue, there will be plenty of indicators and corporate news to animate the session in Europe today. We're expecting, among other business climate for Germany, France and Begium, CPI data from France and Italy and industrial orders from Switzerland and Italy. In terms of earnings, the season is in full swing as you can see below in this non-exhaustive but still very long list below: Aeroports de Paris SA FY 2017 Earnings Release Anglo American PLC Earnings Release Arkema SA FY 2017 Earnings Release AXA SA FY 2017 Earnings Release BAE Sys FY 2017 tems PLC Earnings Release Barclays PLC FY 2017 Earnings Release Bouygues SA FY 2017 Earnings Release British American Tobacco PLC FY 2017 Earnings Release Centrica PLC Preliminary 2017 Earnings Release CNP Assurances SA FY 2017 Earnings Release Saint Gobain SA FY 2017 Earnings Release Constellium NV Q4 2017 Earnings Call Deutsche Telekom AG Q4 2017 Earnings Release DIA FY 2017 Earnings Release Fnac Darty SA FY 2017 Earnings Call Gecina SA FY 2017 Earnings Call Henkel AG & Co KgaA FY 2017 Earnings Release Ingenico Group SA FY 2017 Earnings Call KBC Groep NV Q4 2017 Earnings Release Nyrstar NV FY 2017 Earnings Release Prosiebensat 1 Media SE FY 2017 Earnings Release Scor SE FY 2017 Earnings Release Serco Group PLC FY 2017 Earnings Call TBC Bank Group PLC HY 2018 Earnings Call Technip Earnings Call Telefonica FY 2017 Earnings Release UCB Q4 2017 Earnings Release Valeo SA FY 2017 Earnings Call Veolia Environnement SA FY 2017 Earnings Release (Julien Ponthus) **** MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN BOURSES SET TO RETREAT (0615 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European bourses seem set to follow Wall Street and their Asian peers lower this morning as speculation of faster hikes in U.S interest rates soured risk appetite globally. Spreadbetters expect Germany's DAX to open 134 points lower, France's CAC 50 points lower and Britain's FTSE 100 82 points lower. (Julien Ponthus) **** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)