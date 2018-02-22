LIVE MARKETS-Earnings and indicators galore

* Investors price in more Fed tightening after minutes

* Most Asia share markets lower, S&P futures extend retreat

* Earnings season in full swing in Europe

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

EARNINGS AND INDICATORS GALORE (0639 GMT)

For those who may be experiencing U.S. rates and inflation fears fatigue, there will be plenty of indicators and corporate news to animate the session in Europe today.

We’re expecting, among other business climate for Germany, France and Begium, CPI data from France and Italy and industrial orders from Switzerland and Italy.

In terms of earnings, the season is in full swing as you can see below in this non-exhaustive but still very long list below:

Aeroports de Paris SA FY 2017 Earnings Release

Anglo American PLC Earnings Release

Arkema SA FY 2017 Earnings Release

AXA SA FY 2017 Earnings Release

BAE Sys FY 2017 tems PLC Earnings Release

Barclays PLC FY 2017 Earnings Release

Bouygues SA FY 2017 Earnings Release

British American Tobacco PLC FY 2017 Earnings Release

Centrica PLC Preliminary 2017 Earnings Release

CNP Assurances SA FY 2017 Earnings Release

Saint Gobain SA FY 2017 Earnings Release

Constellium NV Q4 2017 Earnings Call

Deutsche Telekom AG Q4 2017 Earnings Release

DIA FY 2017 Earnings Release

Fnac Darty SA FY 2017 Earnings Call

Gecina SA FY 2017 Earnings Call

Henkel AG & Co KgaA FY 2017 Earnings Release

Ingenico Group SA FY 2017 Earnings Call

KBC Groep NV Q4 2017 Earnings Release

Nyrstar NV FY 2017 Earnings Release

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE FY 2017 Earnings Release

Scor SE FY 2017 Earnings Release

Serco Group PLC FY 2017 Earnings Call

TBC Bank Group PLC HY 2018 Earnings Call

Technip Earnings Call

Telefonica FY 2017 Earnings Release

UCB Q4 2017 Earnings Release

Valeo SA FY 2017 Earnings Call

Veolia Environnement SA FY 2017 Earnings Release

(Julien Ponthus)

****

MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN BOURSES SET TO RETREAT (0615 GMT)

Good morning and welcome to Live Markets.

European bourses seem set to follow Wall Street and their Asian peers lower this morning as speculation of faster hikes in U.S interest rates soured risk appetite globally.

Spreadbetters expect Germany’s DAX to open 134 points lower, France’s CAC 50 points lower and Britain’s FTSE 100 82 points lower.

(Julien Ponthus)

****