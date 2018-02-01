LIVE MARKETS-Earnings, earnings, earnings

* European shares seen higher Feb 1 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net EARNINGS, EARNINGS, EARNINGS (0642 GMT) It's going to be another busy day for corporate eanings with some big heavyweights like drugmaker Roche, bank BBVA and Nokia having already released their numbers earlier on. Overall fourth-quarter earnings for the STOXX 600 are expected to increase by 11.9 percent year on year, the latest Thomson Reuters data showed. Here's your full list of companies reporting today: AB SKF Q4 2017 Earnings Release AcadeMedia AB Q2 2018 Earnings Call Aptiv PLC Q4 2017 Earnings Call Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Q4 2017 Earnings Call CapMan Oyj Q4 2017 Earnings Release Cimpress NV Q2 2018 Earnings Call Coloplast A/S Q1 2018 Earnings Call Core Laboratories NV Q4 2017 Earnings Call Daimler AG Q4 2017 Earnings Release Dassault Systemes SE FY 2017 Earnings Call DNB ASA Q4 2017 Earnings Release Eaton Corporation PLC Q4 2017 Earnings Call Ferrari NV Q4 2017 Earnings Call Granges AB Q4 2017 Earnings Release Inwido AB (publ) Q4 2017 Earnings Release JM AB Q4 2017 Earnings Release Kesko Oyj Q4 2017 Earnings Release Lemminkainen Oyj FY 2017 Earnings Call Lundin Petroleum AB Q4 2017 Earnings Release Modern Times Group MTG AB Q4 2017 Earnings Release Nokia Oyj Q4 2017 Earnings Release Novo Nordisk A/S Q4 2017 Earnings Call OM Asset Management PLC Q4 & FY 2017 Earnings Call Orsted A/S Q4 2017 Earnings Release Panostaja Oyj Annual Shareholders Meeting Petroleum Geo Services ASA Q4 2017 Earnings Release Qiagen NV Q4 2017 Earnings Call Rank Group PLC HY 2018 Earnings Release Roche Holding AG FY 2017 Earnings Release Royal Dutch Shell PLC Q4 2017 Earnings Release Sensata Technologies Holding NV Q4 2017 Earnings Release Skanska AB Q4 2017 Earnings Release Stolt-Nielsen Ltd Q4 & FY 2017 Earnings Call Unilever PLC Q4 2017 Earnings Release Yit Oyj Q4 2017 Earnings Release (Danilo Masoni) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPE SEEN HIGHER (0617 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European stocks are set for a positive open on the first day of February, recovering the slight losses seen in the previous session when the broader STOXX 600 index fell for a third straight session to its lowest level in almost four weeks. The STOXX ended January up 1.6 percent. Overnight Asian shares eked out modest gains, clawing back sharp losses from earlier this week, however, rising U.S. bond yields and interest rates could dampen investors' optimism toward the global economic outlook. Here are your opening calls, courtesy of CMC Markets. FTSE100 is expected to open 23 points higher at 7,556 DAX is expected to open 41 points higher at 13,230 CAC40 is expected to open 14 points higher at 5,495 (Danilo Masoni) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)