LIVE MARKETS-Euro parity? Wrong prediction!

EURO PARITY? WRONG PREDICTION! (1043 GMT) A number of investors had predicted the euro to remain weak throughout 2017 only to be wrong footed by its rapid and seemingly unstoppable surge that started last summer. While the jury is still out on whether this could stop gains in euro zone equities, predictions on the single currency are being revisited. Natixis, which had forecast the euro heading towards parity against the dollar by end-2017, admits it got it wrong and in a note today it formulates a new forecast for 2018: "No question of parity, but rather of just when the EUR/USD's ascent will peter out. The euro has been under the spotlight since the start of the year. It could be the factor that scuppers the mood of optimism that has carried out over from 2017... a strong euro would end up affecting the economic recovery in the eurozone". They conclude however: "we do not see the EUR/USD as having much more upside potential." In this two-year chart you can see how euro zone stocks have risen despite the stronger currency. (Danilo Masoni) ***** UK STOCKS TICK HIGHER AFTER INFLATION SLOWS (1014 GMT) UK inflation has dipped slightly after six months of gains, suggesting the effects of the pound's slide after the 2016 Brexit vote may be starting to fade. The FTSE has had a little rally on the numbers but some economists are wondering how to read the data, with retail prices jumping sharply last month but consumer prices down. With household incomes still failing to keep pace with rising prices, there appears little relief in sight for embattled retailers. Right now, it's hard to interpret the equity market response. The FTSE is now up 0.24 percent, driven mostly by rate-sensitive consumer staples and banks. (Tom Pfeiffer) ***** EUROPEAN STOCKS: TOP MOVERS AND SHAKERS (0914 GMT) While the price action is fairly muted early on in the session, Steinhoff is the top riser, up 2.8 percent though this is a relatively small move for such a volatile stock. Hugo Boss is also a top gainer, up 2.1 percent, thanks to its Q4 sales update. On the downside, shares in RPC Group have touched their lowest level since last July following a downgrade from Berenberg, who have cut the plastic packaging maker to "hold" from "buy". "The combination of low growth and an uncertain return to acquisitions leads us to downgrade (RPC) to Hold and move our price target to 920p (from 1,120p)," Berenberg analysts say. Here are the biggest STOXX movers while we await the UK inflation data: (Kit Rees) ***** OPENING SNAPSHOT: EUROPE HEADS HIGHER (0838 GMT) In the first half hour of trading, European shares are climbing higher. While it's a broad-based move into positive territory, shares in banks and commodity stocks are notably being left behind this morning on the back of a weaker oil price and a slide in copper prices. Here's your early snapshot: (Kit Rees) ***** WHAT WE ARE WATCHING (0750 GMT) Major European bourses are expected to open slightly higher this morning, with a heavier news flow and the U.S. markets reopening after MLK day. In the UK, all eyes will be on inflation, which is expected to have gone down from a 3.1 percent peak in November, giving a bit of room for manoeuvre to the BoE. M&A and special situations are making the headlines with GKN facing pressure from activist fund Elliott to engage with Melrose, Continental (according to sources) hiring JP Morgan for a potential break-up and HSH Nordbank suitors J.C. Flowers and Cerberus beginning exclusive talks. The aftermath of Carillon’s collapse is also a period where its former rivals are under intense scrutiny. In terms of earnings, a number of blue chips have published trading updates such as Peugeot, Hugo Boss, Lindt & Spruengli and Rio Tinto. French utility Engie said it hopes to boost earnings growth in its core businesses of renewable energy, grids and energy services this year, after an estimated five percent gain in core earnings in 2017. While a number of strategists are advising their clients to start investing in banks in a new world of rising yields, a headline today may look all too familiar with the last ten years. Deutsche Bank, which is trying hard to convince investors that the bulk of financial scandals it suffered this last decade is behind it, has been accused in a lawsuit of conspiring to rig a Canadian rate benchmark. Still in the financial sector, ABN Amro said Q4 results would include several incidentals regarding its operating income and expenses​. (Julien Ponthus) ***** A BUSY DAY FOR EUROPEAN FOOD AND RETAIL (0734 GMT) We're getting a flurry of updates in the food and retail sectors today. Hugo Boss reported quarterly sales growth driven by footfall in its own store network. Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli also posted higher sales. In the UK, bakery chain Greggs reported a rise in Christmas sales and expects to meet profit expectations in 2017. One trader sees Greggs' shares rising slightly. JD Sports also had a strong Christmas and expects annual profit to be ahead of expectations. JD shares only saw a moderate gain in 2017 after four years of stronger growth, but perhaps today's update can push them higher. (Kit Rees) ***** FUTURES POINT UP (0705) European stocks futures have opened slightly higher, and while London, Paris and Frankfurt seem set to open in positive territory, the picture is less clear with the pan-European market and the Euro STOXX 50. Here's the snapshot: (Julien Ponthus) ***** MISPLACED OPTIMISM ON UK INFLATION? (0645) Consensus is that headline inflation in the UK edged down from the 3.1 percent peak it reached in November and therefore back within 3 percent. The answer is due at 0930 GMT but some analysts have voiced a few "what-ifs?". "One can't help feeling that this optimism might well be misplaced", wrote CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson, noting that airfaires and fuel prices might have misbehaved in December. MISPLACED OPTIMISM ON UK INFLATION? (0645) Consensus is that headline inflation in the UK edged down from the 3.1 percent peak it reached in November and therefore back within 3 percent. The answer is due at 0930 GMT but some analysts have voiced a few "what-ifs?". "One can't help feeling that this optimism might well be misplaced", wrote CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson, noting that airfaires and fuel prices might have misbehaved in December. On the other hand and looking a bit further ahead, ING argues that slower than expected wage growth could give the BoE room for manoeuvre. "We caution that a 2018 rate hike still isn't a given - although admittedly it will be a close call", the Dutch bank's analysts wrote. (Julien Ponthus) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPE SEEN OPENING SLIGHTLY HIGHER (0615 GMT) Good morning. Financial spreadbetters see European shares rising slightly, with Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100 expected both to climb 8 points and France's CAC 1 point. Asian shares closed higher, erasing early modest losses while the euro stood near a 3-year peak on rising expectations that the European Central Bank could pare its monetary stimulus. U.S. markets will reopen later today after being closed for a public holiday. (Julien Ponthus)