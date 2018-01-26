LIVE MARKETS-Europe stock futures edge up

* European shares seen little changed * STOXX hit 1-week low in previous session * Trump says wants a strong dollar Jan 26 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net EUROPE STOCK FUTURES EDGE UP (0715 GMT) The euro is rising again this morning but remains below the fresh three-year peak of $1.25 hit yesterday, with the dollar recovering following U.S. President Donald Trump's Davos forex "coup de theatre". Just one day after his Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin sent the dollar plunging, Trump surprised markets by saying in a CNBC interview he "ultimately" wanted a strong dollar. You can watch the interview here: goo.gl/iyNhLt The euro pull-back is set to help European shares this morning, with futures on main regional benchmarks all rising around 0.3 percent. (Danilo Masoni) ***** LUXURY GOODS MAKERS IN FOCUS AS LVMH SOUNDS UPBEAT (0643 GMT) Luxury goods makers could be among the stocks to watch today after LVMH said it had made a favourable start to 2018 after a revival in Chinese demand boosted sales last year and spurred on some of its major brands like Louis Vuitton. Here in bullets the key highlights from results at the world's biggest luxury goods maker. * Operating profit up 18 pct in 2017, as expected * Q4 like-for-like sales higher than forecast * Chinese demand continues to boost luxury goods market (Danilo Masoni) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN STEADYING (0621 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. Following losses in the previous session, European shares are expected to open little changed today as the battered dollar won back some ground after President Donald Trump surprised markets by saying he wanted a strong U.S. currency. Financial spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open 2 points lower at 7641.6 points, Frankfurt's DAX to open 16 points higher at 13430.5 point and Paris' CAC to open 1 point higher at 5496 points. (Danilo Masoni) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Julien Ponthus, Kit Rees, Helen Reid)