FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Market Movers
February 20, 2018 / 7:29 AM / a day ago

LIVE MARKETS-European headlines: early morning round-up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * European shares seen opening flat
    * Asian stocks slip
    * Wall street to resume trading after bank holiday

    Feb 20 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
    
    EUROPEAN HEADLINES: EARLY MORNING ROUND-UP (0725 GMT)
HSBC's 2017 profit jumps but below view, plans $5 bln-$7 bln capital raising
BHP's half year profit jumps 25 pct, boosts dividend
HeidelbergCement raises synergy target from Italcementi takeover
Adecco buys digital recruitment firm Vettery, price not disclosed
Edenred strikes confident note for 2018 as annual profits rise
LVMH names Serge Brunschwig as new Chairman and CEO of Fendi
Temenos says in advanced talks to make cash offer for Fidessa
Dutch court says Steinhoff must amend 2016 accounts
UK pensions regulator ignored trustee requests on Carillion -lawmakers
Covestro says raking in cash at faster rate than expected
BASF to face millions in extra costs in UK each year from Brexit -Handelsblatt
ProSieben in exclusive talks with General Atlantic on digital stake sale- sources
Covestro says raking in cash at faster rate than expected
Poste Italiane reports 11 pct rise in 2017 net profit
Hotchtief To Adjust Bid For Abertis To 18.36 Eur/Shr If Dividend Is Approved 
Adecco buys digital recruitment firm Vettery, price not disclosed
Alstom To Supply 20 Additional Metros To Île-De-France Mobilités And The RATP
Vicat FY Net Income Group Share Up At EUR ‍​142 Million
    (Danilo Masoni)
    *****
       
    FUTURES POINT TO A SLIGHTLY POSITIVE OPEN (0705 GMT) 
    Actually, futures are pointing out to a slighty more positive open in Europe than earlier
indications from financial spreadbetters suggested.
    These are modest gains but gains nonetheless:      
 
    (Julien Ponthus)
    *****

    
    MORNING CALL: EUROPE SEEN OPENING FLAT (0619 GMT) 
    Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. 
    European shares are seen opening flat today after dipping during the previous session when
they ended a three-day winning streak as markets in the U.S. and China were closed. 
    In Asia, where trading resumed, stocks slipped while the dollar edged up to pull further
away from three-year lows. 
     Financial spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open 8 points higher at 7,251.1,
Frankfurt's DAX to open 1 point higher at 12,386.6 and Paris' CAC to open 4
points lower at 5,256.18
    (Julien Ponthus)
    *****

    
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.