LIVE MARKETS-European headlines: early morning round-up

* European shares seen opening flat * Asian stocks slip * Wall street to resume trading after bank holiday Feb 20 (Reuters) EUROPEAN HEADLINES: EARLY MORNING ROUND-UP (0725 GMT) HSBC's 2017 profit jumps but below view, plans $5 bln-$7 bln capital raising BHP's half year profit jumps 25 pct, boosts dividend HeidelbergCement raises synergy target from Italcementi takeover Adecco buys digital recruitment firm Vettery, price not disclosed Edenred strikes confident note for 2018 as annual profits rise LVMH names Serge Brunschwig as new Chairman and CEO of Fendi Temenos says in advanced talks to make cash offer for Fidessa Dutch court says Steinhoff must amend 2016 accounts UK pensions regulator ignored trustee requests on Carillion -lawmakers Covestro says raking in cash at faster rate than expected BASF to face millions in extra costs in UK each year from Brexit -Handelsblatt ProSieben in exclusive talks with General Atlantic on digital stake sale- sources Covestro says raking in cash at faster rate than expected Poste Italiane reports 11 pct rise in 2017 net profit Hotchtief To Adjust Bid For Abertis To 18.36 Eur/Shr If Dividend Is Approved Adecco buys digital recruitment firm Vettery, price not disclosed Alstom To Supply 20 Additional Metros To Île-De-France Mobilités And The RATP Vicat FY Net Income Group Share Up At EUR ‍​142 Million (Danilo Masoni) ***** FUTURES POINT TO A SLIGHTLY POSITIVE OPEN (0705 GMT) Actually, futures are pointing out to a slighty more positive open in Europe than earlier indications from financial spreadbetters suggested. These are modest gains but gains nonetheless: (Julien Ponthus) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPE SEEN OPENING FLAT (0619 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are seen opening flat today after dipping during the previous session when they ended a three-day winning streak as markets in the U.S. and China were closed. In Asia, where trading resumed, stocks slipped while the dollar edged up to pull further away from three-year lows. Financial spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open 8 points higher at 7,251.1, Frankfurt's DAX to open 1 point higher at 12,386.6 and Paris' CAC to open 4 points lower at 5,256.18 (Julien Ponthus) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)