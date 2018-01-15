FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 6:34 AM / 2 days ago

LIVE MARKETS-European shares seen opening higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* European stocks seen rising -spreadbetters

* China blue chips hit 30-mth high

* Wall St ended at record highs on Friday

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Kit Rees. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: kit.rees.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN OPENING HIGHER (0629 GMT)

Good morning.

We hope you had a lovely weekend. Financial spreadbetters see European shares rising broadly, with Germany’s DAX expected to gain 36 points, Britain’s FTSE 100 to climb 10 points and France’s CAC up 9 points.

Equity markets marched higher overnight in Asia, with China’s blue chip stocks hitting a 30-month high, while Wall St ended Friday’s session at record closing highs.

So it looks like we’re going to possibly see a new record for the FTSE, while the STOXX holds at its highest levels since August 2015.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus

