LIVE MARKETS-European stocks futures nudge higher

* European stocks futures rise * China blue chips hit 30-mth high * Wall St ends at record highs on Friday Jan 15 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Kit Rees. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: kit.rees.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net EUROPEAN STOCKS FUTURES NUDGE HIGHER (0708 GMT) European stocks futures have opened slightly higher, with FTSE futures flat as Brent crude oil prices dip under $70 a barrel. Here's a snapshot: (Kit Rees) ***** EUROPEAN RETAILERS, AUTOS IN FOCUS (0656 GMT) Today should be fairly quiet on the company news front, though retailers will once again be in focus as online luxury retailer Yoox-Net-a-Porter is due to give a sales update and H&M's <HMb.ST< December sales will also be watched. German retailer Metro reported flat sales for the Christmas quarter. Also on the agenda we've got Rio Tinto giving an update on Q4 sales and Renault's full year sales. On the subject of autos, the sector is going to be in focus as the North American International Auto Show in Detroit gets under way, where carmakers will be unveiling new and redesigned concept vehicles. One stock under scrutiny will be Carillion, which has just said that the company is to enter into compulsory liquidation with immediate effect as discussions were not successful. (Kit Rees) ***** EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN OPENING HIGHER (0629 GMT) Good morning. We hope you had a lovely weekend. Financial spreadbetters see European shares rising broadly, with Germany's DAX expected to gain 36 points, Britain's FTSE 100 to climb 10 points and France's CAC up 9 points. Equity markets marched higher overnight in Asia, with China's blue chip stocks hitting a 30-month high, while Wall St ended Friday's session at record closing highs. So it looks like we're going to possibly see a new record for the FTSE, while the STOXX holds at its highest levels since August 2015. (Kit Rees) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)