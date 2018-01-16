LIVE MARKETS-European stocks futures point slightly up

* European stocks futures open higher * UK inflation due at 0930 GMT * Asian shares close higher * Euro, oil near 3-year highs * U.S. markets resume trading after public holiday Jan 16 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net FUTURES POINT UP (0705) European stocks futures have opened slightly higher, and while London, Paris and Frankfurt seem set to open in positive territory, the picture is less clear with the pan-European market and the Euro STOXX 50. Here's the snapshot: (Julien Ponthus) ***** MISPLACED OPTIMISM ON UK INFLATION? (0645) Consensus is that headline inflation in the UK edged down from the 3.1 percent peak it reached in November and therefore back within 3 percent. The answer is due at 0930 GMT but some analysts have voiced a few "what-ifs?". "One can't help feeling that this optimism might well be misplaced", wrote CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson, noting that airfaires and fuel prices might have misbehaved in December. On the other hand and looking a bit further ahead, ING argues that slower than expected wage growth could give the BoE room for manoeuvre. "We caution that a 2018 rate hike still isn't a given - although admittedly it will be a close call", the Dutch bank's analysts wrote. (Julien Ponthus) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPE SEEN OPENING SLIGHTLY HIGHER (0615 GMT) Good morning. Financial spreadbetters see European shares rising slightly, with Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100 expected both to climb 8 points and France's CAC 1 point. Asian shares closed higher, erasing early modest losses while the euro stood near a 3-year peak on rising expectations that the European Central Bank could pare its monetary stimulus. U.S. markets will reopen later today after being closed for a public holiday. (Julien Ponthus) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)