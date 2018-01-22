LIVE MARKETS-European stocks futures slightly up

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net EUROPE'S STOCK FUTURES SLIGHTLY UP (0705 GMT) Futures have opened with slight gains overal but London's FTSE 100 is seen, as earlier indications from spreadbetters showed, opening in negative territory. (Julien Ponthus) ***** WHAT TO EXPECT ON MARKETS DURING A U.S. SHUTDOWN? (0645 GMT) While many see minimal impact on the economy from a short-term government shutdown, analysts say a prolonged stalemate in Washington could dampen investors' confidence in U.S. assets. Here's how Nordea sums up what's to be expected based on the previous shutdowns: (Julien Ponthus) ***** EUROPEAN MORNING CALL: SHARES SEEN OPENING SIDEWAYS (0625 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are set to open sideways on Monday with the U.S. government still shut down but with hopes of an end to the political deadlock in Germany with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives getting ready to start formal coalition talks with the Social Democrats (SPD). Earlier, U.S. stock futures, Asian equities and the dollar pulled back slightly as the U.S. government is shut down amid a dispute between President Donald Trump and Democrats over immigration. London's FTSE 100 is expected to open 14 points lower, Germany's DAX 31 points higher and France's CAC 40 up 5 points. (Julien Ponthus) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)