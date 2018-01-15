FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LIVE MARKETS-European stocks: what we're watching ahead of the open
#Market Movers
January 15, 2018 / 7:54 AM / 2 days ago

LIVE MARKETS-European stocks: what we're watching ahead of the open

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * European stocks futures rise
    * Carillion collapses
    * Shanghai stocks snap winning streak

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Kit Rees. Reach her on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: kit.rees.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
    
    WHAT WE'RE WATCHING AHEAD OF THE OPEN (0752 GMT)
    European stocks futures are pointing to a slightly higher open, following on from a subdued
session in Asia while oil prices could weigh as they pull away from $70 a barrel.
    While it’s a quiet day in terms of company results, construction stocks will be in focus
after Carillion collapsed after banks refused to lend it any more money.
    Elsewhere retailers will be in focus after an update from Metro, while autos will also be
ones to watch as the Detroit Auto Show gets under way.
    
    Here are the headlines catching our eye:
    Britain's Carillion collapses as banks refuse to lend it any more money

    Aker BP to raise dividends for 2018 by $100 mln, further increase ahead

    Metro Christmas sales solid in Germany, down in Russia
    LVMH watch, jewellery sales up more than 10 pct in 2017
    British bookmaker sees 2017 profit beating estimates
    Melrose looks to win over GKN shareholders after spurned 7 bln stg bid

    VW brand car sales hit record 6.23 mln in 2017
    Virtual becomes reality as British shop visits fall in December
    Airbus in talks on 70-80 mln euro deal to end German probe -paper
    (Kit Rees)
    *****
    
    EUROPEAN STOCKS FUTURES NUDGE HIGHER (0708 GMT)
    European stocks futures have opened slightly higher, with FTSE futures flat as Brent crude
oil prices dip under $70 a barrel.
    Here's a snapshot:    
 
    (Kit Rees)
    *****
    
    EUROPEAN RETAILERS, AUTOS IN FOCUS (0656 GMT)
    Today should be fairly quiet on the company news front, though retailers will once again be
in focus as online luxury retailer Yoox-Net-a-Porter is due to give a sales update and
H&M's <HMb.ST< December sales will also be watched. German retailer Metro reported flat
sales for the Christmas quarter.
    Also on the agenda we've got Rio Tinto giving an update on Q4 sales and Renault's
 full year sales.
    On the subject of autos, the sector is going to be in focus as the North American
International Auto Show in Detroit gets under way, where carmakers will be unveiling new and
redesigned concept vehicles.
    One stock under scrutiny will be Carillion, which has just said that the company is
to enter into compulsory liquidation with immediate effect as discussions were not successful.

    (Kit Rees)
    *****

    EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN OPENING HIGHER (0629 GMT)
    Good morning.
    We hope you had a lovely weekend. Financial spreadbetters see European shares rising
broadly, with Germany's DAX expected to gain 36 points, Britain's FTSE 100 to
climb 10 points and France's CAC up 9 points.
    Equity markets marched higher overnight in Asia, with China's blue chip stocks hitting a
30-month high, while Wall St ended Friday's session at record closing highs.

    So it looks like we're going to possibly see a new record for the FTSE, while the STOXX
holds at its highest levels since August 2015.     
    (Kit Rees)
       
    

    
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
