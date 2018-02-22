FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Market Movers
February 22, 2018 / 7:48 AM / 2 days ago

LIVE MARKETS-Eyes on the data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Investors price in more Fed tightening after minutes
    * European stocks futures fall
    * Earnings season in full swing in Europe

    Feb 22 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net 

    EYES ON THE DATA (0740 GMT)
    Nerves have cooled a little since the sell-off earlier this month, but investors will be
watching the flurry of economic data today for any sign that this is as good as it gets in terms
of economic momentum in Europe.
    Yesterday's PMIs showed that, while business growth remains robust, it has slipped slightly
from January's peak.
    "The data is in line with our expectations of European growth peaking in Q1, but the
still-elevated survey levels continue to support our above-consensus 2018 growth forecast and
our preference for European stocks on a three- to six-month horizon," analysts at Credit
Suisse's Wealth Management division said in a note. 
    From the chart below, you can see how the euro zone's Euro Stoxx Index has tracked
a rise in PMI readings, suggesting that an economic expansion has been filtering through into
optimism around the region's equities.
    
 
    (Kit Rees)
    *****
    
    DOWN IT IS (0735 GMT) 
    Futures are confirming earlier financial spreadbetters indications: European bourses are set
to slump at the open and follow the downward trend from Wall Street and Asia. With so many
companies reporting results today, however, the old continent may find a trend of its own.  
      
 
    (Julien Ponthus)
    *****     
    
    
    EARNINGS AND INDICATORS GALORE (0639 GMT) 
    For those who may be experiencing U.S. rates and inflation fears fatigue, there will be
plenty of indicators and corporate news to animate the session in Europe today. 
    We're expecting, among other business climate for Germany, France and Belgium, CPI data from
France and Italy and industrial orders from Switzerland and Italy. 
    In terms of earnings, the season is in full swing as you can see below in this
non-exhaustive but still very long list below:
    Aeroports de Paris SA FY 2017 Earnings Release
    Anglo American PLC Earnings Release
    Arkema SA FY 2017 Earnings Release
    AXA SA FY 2017 Earnings Release
    BAE Sys FY 2017 Earnings Release
    Barclays PLC FY 2017 Earnings Release
    Bouygues SA FY 2017 Earnings Release
    British American Tobacco PLC FY 2017 Earnings Release
    Centrica PLC Preliminary 2017 Earnings Release
    CNP Assurances SA FY 2017 Earnings Release
    Saint Gobain SA FY 2017 Earnings Release
    Constellium NV Q4 2017 Earnings Call
    Deutsche Telekom AG Q4 2017 Earnings Release 
    DIA FY 2017 Earnings Release
    Fnac Darty SA FY 2017 Earnings Call
    Gecina SA FY 2017 Earnings Call
    Henkel AG & Co KgaA FY 2017 Earnings Release
    Ingenico Group SA FY 2017 Earnings Call
    KBC Groep NV Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    Nyrstar NV FY 2017 Earnings Release
    Prosiebensat 1 Media SE FY 2017 Earnings Release
    Scor SE FY 2017 Earnings Release
    Serco Group PLC FY 2017 Earnings Call
    TBC Bank Group PLC HY 2018 Earnings Call
    Technip Earnings Call
    Telefonica FY 2017 Earnings Release
    UCB Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    Valeo SA FY 2017 Earnings Call
    Veolia Environnement SA FY 2017 Earnings Release
    (Julien Ponthus) 
    ****
   
    MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN BOURSES SET TO RETREAT (0615 GMT)  
    Good morning and welcome to Live Markets.
    European bourses seem set to follow Wall Street and their Asian peers lower this morning as
speculation of faster hikes in U.S interest rates soured risk appetite globally.     
    Spreadbetters expect Germany's DAX to open 134 points lower, France's CAC 50 points lower
and Britain's FTSE 100 82 points lower.
    (Julien Ponthus)
    ****

    
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.