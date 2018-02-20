LIVE MARKETS-Futures point to a slightly positive open

* European shares seen opening flat * Asian stocks slip * Wall street to resume trading after bank holiday Feb 20 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net FUTURES POINT TO A SLIGHTLY POSITIVE OPEN (0705 GMT) Actually, futures are pointing out to a slighty more positive open in Europe than earlier indications from financial spreadbetters suggested. These are modest gains but gains nonetheless: (Julien Ponthus) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPE SEEN OPENING FLAT (0619 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are seen opening flat today after dipping during the previous session when they ended a three-day winning streak as markets in the U.S. and China were closed. In Asia, where trading resumed, stocks slipped while the dollar edged up to pull further away from three-year lows. Financial spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open 8 points higher at 7,251.1, Frankfurt's DAX to open 1 point higher at 12,386.6 and Paris' CAC to open 4 points lower at 5,256.18 (Julien Ponthus) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)