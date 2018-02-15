FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 7:14 AM / a day ago

LIVE MARKETS-Futures point to strong open for European stocks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to
you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on Messenger to
share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
 
 
 
    FUTURES POINT TO STRONG OPEN FOR EUROPEAN STOCKS (0711 GMT)
    Stock futures have opened robustly higher - up 0.5 to 0.8 percent - across the major
European benchmarks, indicating yesterday's rally will be extended. German bund futures have
opened lower, however, as yields continue to rise across markets.
    Looks like JP Morgan may have been prescient in its Monday note arguing "The negative
correlation between stock and bond prices is not dead, in our view, it will quickly reestablish
itself and ultimately prove a valuation cushion in case of further equity weakness."
    (Helen Reid)
    *****
    
    ECB POLICYMAKERS, EARNINGS IN FOCUS (0635 GMT)
    After yesterday's U.S. inflation data, European investors will be focusing on, among other
things, speeches by ECB policymakers Praet, Mersch and Lautenschlaeger.
    "We think they might signal that the recent market turbulence is not a source of concern
given the strength of the current expansion," write Societe Generale analysts. "They are also
likely to reiterate that the asset purchase programme will continue until September this year
and that what happens beyond then is entirely data dependent."
    A heavy slate of earnings today to keep traders and investors occupied as well: Airbus
 announces it's taking a 1.3 billion euros charge on its A400M military plane, clouding
its better-than-expected profits, while budget airline Norwegian Air reports a bigger
than expected Q4 loss. Other big companies reporting today include Nestle and Capgemini.
    In other results: 
    Schneider Electric ends 2017 on high note despite currency headwinds
    Straumann FY revenue hit $1.08 bln on higher sales
    Insurer NN Group's Q4 profit jumps on Delta Lloyd takeover
    (Helen Reid)
    *****
    
    MORNING CALL: INFLATION? WHAT INFLATION? (0616 GMT)
    Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. 
    European stocks are called to open strongly higher today, following the lead of Asian
markets which gained after Wall Street shrugged off a spike in inflation many had feared would
derail equities once again.
    Asian shares rose overnight after U.S. stocks took the inflation data in their stride, with
the Dow Jones up 1 percent and the S&P 500 up 1.3 percent. Bonds plunged, however, as Treasury
yields jumped, in anticipation of more rapid U.S. interest rate hikes.
    Currency movements could colour European trading today, with the euro hitting a 10-day high
against the dollar as the greenback suffered further losses.
    Spreadbetters call the DAX 132 points higher at 12,470.9, the CAC 40 up 50 points at
5,215.2, and the FTSE 100 35 points higher at 7,248.8. 
    (Helen Reid)
    *****
