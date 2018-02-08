LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: A short-lived bounce

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net MORNING CALL: A SHORT-LIVED BOUNCE (0622 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. That was nice while it lasted! European stocks are set to fall back again after a short-lived recovery bounce yesterday, as Wall Street and Asian markets lost steam overnight. Looks like those calls for volatility to stay high in the short- to medium-term were prescient. Asian shares hovered near six-week lows as U.S. bond yields headed towards four-year highs, keeping pressure on investors spooked by signs of rising inflation. Spreadbetters call the DAX 108 points lower at 12,482, the CAC 40 down 47 points at 5,208.8, and the FTSE down 56 points at 7,223.2. The damage done in the past fortnight is considerable: the DAX ended yesterday 7.4 percent down from its record high hit as recently as Jan 23. (Helen Reid) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)