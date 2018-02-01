FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Banking and Financial News
February 1, 2018 / 6:27 AM / a day ago

LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: Europe seen higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * European shares seen higher

    Feb 1 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
 
       
    MORNING CALL: EUROPE SEEN HIGHER (0617 GMT) 
    Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. 
    European stocks are set for a positive open on the first day of February, recovering the
slight losses seen in the previous session when the broader STOXX 600 index fell for a
third straight session to its lowest level in almost four weeks. The STOXX ended January up 1.6
percent. 
    Overnight Asian shares eked out modest gains, clawing back sharp losses from earlier this
week, however, rising U.S. bond yields and interest rates could dampen investors' optimism
toward the global economic outlook.
    Here are your opening calls, courtesy of CMC Markets.
    FTSE100 is expected to open 23 points higher at 7,556
    DAX is expected to open 41 points higher at 13,230
    CAC40 is expected to open 14 points higher at 5,495
    (Danilo Masoni)
    *****

    
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
