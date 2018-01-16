FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 6:21 AM / a day ago

LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: Europe seen opening slightly higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Asian shares close higher

* Euro, oil near 3-year highs

* U.S. markets resume trading after public holiday

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

MORNING CALL: EUROPE SEEN OPENING SLIGHTLY HIGHER (0615 GMT)

Good morning. Financial spreadbetters see European shares rising slightly, with Germany’s DAX and Britain’s FTSE 100 expected both to climb 8 points and France’s CAC 1 point.

Asian shares closed higher, erasing early modest losses while the euro stood near a 3-year peak on rising expectations that the European Central Bank could pare its monetary stimulus. U.S. markets will reopen later today after being closed for a public holiday.

(Julien Ponthus)

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus

