February 19, 2018 / 6:22 AM / a day ago

LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: Europe seen up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * European shares seen higher

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
 
       
    MORNING CALL: EUROPE SEEN UP (0619 GMT) 
    Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. 
    European shares are seen opening higher today following strong gains on Friday when
continued strenght in company updates helped the pan-European STOXX 600 snap a
three-week losing.
     Over in Asia, shares gained, joining a global recovery for equity markets as sentiment
improved gradually from a recent shakeout that stemmed from fears of creeping inflation and
higher borrowing costs. 
     Financial spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open 12 points higher at 7,306.4,
Frankfurt's DAX to open 95 points higher at 12,545.5 and Paris' CAC to open 23
points higher at 5,305
    (Danilo Masoni)
    *****

    
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)
