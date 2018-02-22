LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: European bourses set to retreat

* Investors price in more Fed tightening after minutes

* Most Asia share markets lower, S&P futures extend retreat

* Earnings season in full swing in Europe

MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN BOURSES SET TO RETREAT (0615 GMT)

Good morning and welcome to Live Markets.

European bourses seem set to follow Wall Street and their Asian peers lower this morning as speculation of faster hikes in U.S interest rates soured risk appetite globally.

Spreadbetters expect Germany’s DAX to open 134 points lower, France’s CAC 50 points lower and Britain’s FTSE 100 82 points lower.

(Julien Ponthus)

