LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: European shares set to slip

* European shares seen opening lower -spreadbetters

* Wall St snaps winning streak; Asia gains

Feb 21 (Reuters)

MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN SHARES SET TO SLIP (0622 GMT)

Good morning and welcome to Live Markets.

European shares are seen edging lower this morning, according to financial spreadbetters, on another busy day of earnings.

Spreadbetters expect Germany’s DAX to open 40 points lower, France’s CAC 20 points lower and Britain’s FTSE 100 5 points lower.

This follows a muted session on Wall Street, though Asian shares gained.

Aside from earnings, focus today will be on flash PMI releases for the Euro zone to see whether the economic momentum can be sustained in the region.

(Kit Rees)