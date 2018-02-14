FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 6:22 AM / 2 days ago

LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: slightly up ahead of U.S. inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Wall Street rose slightly

* U.S. inflation in focus

* Asian shares mixed

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

MORNING CALL: (0615 GMT)

Good morning and welcome to Live Markets.

Early indications from spreadbetters point to Europe opening slightly in positive territory after a mixed session in Asia. All eyes however are on the U.S. inflation data which could soothe, or inflame, fears of faster rate hikes globally.

London’s FTSE is seen opening 15 points higher, Frankfurt’s DAX 46 points higher and Paris CAC up 17 points.

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
