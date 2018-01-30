LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: Taking cue from Wall St and Asia, European stocks to falter

* European stocks to rise * Asian trading was strong, dollar inched higher * Heavy earnings week begins Jan 30 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net MORNING CALL: TAKING CUE FROM WALL ST AND ASIA, EUROPEAN STOCKS TO FALTER (0618 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. Spreadbetters are calling European stocks markedly lower after a weaker U.S. session spread a somewhat more bearish mood to Asian trading as well. A slide in Apple shares was the catalyst for a broad-based pull-back on Wall Street. The tech stock fell 1.6 percent on a Nikkei report Apple will halve its iPhone X production target, causing the Dow and the S&P 500 to suffer their biggest one-day declines in around 5 months. Asian stocks then retreated from their record highs, while the dollar found some support as U.S. bond yields rose. Spreadbetters call the FTSE down 30 points at 7,641.1 points, the DAX 51 points lower at 13,273.2 points and the CAC 40 down 16 points at 5,505.4. (Helen Reid) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)