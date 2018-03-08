LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: Trade fears fade, European investors await ECB

Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net MORNING CALL: TRADE FEARS FADE, EUROPEAN INVESTORS AWAIT ECB (0613 GMT) European shares are set for a calmer trading day today as fears about a global trade war fade, with the U.S. administration giving signs the tariffs could include carve-outs for key partners. In Europe all eyes will be on the ECB today as investors hope to glean further hints from Mario Draghi about what will happen after September this year when the current bond-buying programme is expected to come to an end. The FTSE is called to open flat at 7,158 points, the DAX is seen opening 23 points higher at 12,268 points, and the CAC 40 is expected to gain 16 points to 5,204 points. (Helen Reid) *****