LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: European shares pull back

* Investors price in more Fed tightening after minutes * European stocks open lower * Earnings season in full swing in Europe Feb 22 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net OPENING SNAPSHOT: EUROPEAN SHARES PULL BACK (0820 GMT) Europe has opened, and fallen. There seem to be a number of drivers: yields on 10-year U.S. treasuries are fast approaching 3 percent (a level now crossed by the 30-year) after the Fed's latest policy minutes, which in turn is hitting the equity market. Not surprising then, that the biggest sectoral losers early on are the "bond proxies" - consumer staples and telecoms. Throw into the mix a number of not-so-well-received results from the likes of Moneysupermarket.com (-19 pct), Ingenico (-12 pct) and Playtech (-8 pct) as well as several FTSE big-hitters going ex-div and you can see why the mood is pretty downcast. Here's your opening snapshot: (Kit Rees) ***** EUROPEAN HEADLINES: MORNING ROUND-UP (0749 GMT) Earnings season is in full swing and the flurry of publications today is offering precious indications as to whether Q4 was indeed a strong vintage. Clues are expected on the health of sectors which have suffered recently, such as telecoms, utilities or consumer staples but also areas where optimism has risen yesterday, such as banks, thanks to Lloyds, and miners with Glencore. Barclays grows annual profit by 10 percent, restores dividend ProSiebenSat.1 sells stake in digital business to General Atlantic Henkel gives cautious outlook after beauty decline Deutsche Telekom hikes dividend despite record investment Nestle in talks to end supermarket row as pricing pressures build Spain's Telefonica reports 23 pct rise in core profit in Q4 Insurer AXA's 2017 profit rises ahead of planned IPO of U.S. business Novo Nordisk gets nod from U.S. drug purchaser for new diabetes hope Utility Veolia 2017 core earnings up 2 pct, says 2018 started strongly BAE Systems posts 8 percent rise in annual earnings Serco meets forecasts and reiterates outlook despite "bumpy road" RSA posts above-forecast 663 mln stg op profit in 2017 Anglo reports 45 percent leap in earnings, cuts debt British American sales, profit helped by Reynolds deal KBC net profit ahead of consensus on Czech gains French conglomerate Bouygues' 2017 profits beat expectations Arkema beats 2017 profit target on strong units growth UCB full-year core profit beats expectations, cautious about 2018 Safran sees quick ramp-up of Mexico composite fan blade plant Italy competition watchdog extends broadband probe into Telecom Italia Pipe maker Vallourec cautious after beating 2017 profit forecasts Britain's Centrica posts 17.4 pct fall in FY profit BRIEF-ISS FY 2017 Net results at DKK 2.42 Bln EUROPE RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Aurubis, Dunelm Group, Fortum Oyj (Julien Ponthus, Tom Pfeiffer) ***** EYES ON THE DATA (0740 GMT) Nerves have cooled a little since the sell-off earlier this month, but investors will be watching the flurry of economic data today for any sign that this is as good as it gets in terms of economic momentum in Europe. Yesterday's PMIs showed that, while business growth remains robust, it has slipped slightly from January's peak. "The data is in line with our expectations of European growth peaking in Q1, but the still-elevated survey levels continue to support our above-consensus 2018 growth forecast and our preference for European stocks on a three- to six-month horizon," analysts at Credit Suisse's Wealth Management division said in a note. From the chart below, you can see how the euro zone's Euro Stoxx Index has tracked a rise in PMI readings, suggesting that an economic expansion has been filtering through into optimism around the region's equities. (Kit Rees) ***** DOWN IT IS (0735 GMT) Futures are confirming earlier financial spreadbetters indications: European bourses are set to slump at the open and follow the downward trend from Wall Street and Asia. With so many companies reporting results today, however, the old continent may find a trend of its own. (Julien Ponthus) ***** EARNINGS AND INDICATORS GALORE (0639 GMT) For those who may be experiencing U.S. rates and inflation fears fatigue, there will be plenty of indicators and corporate news to animate the session in Europe today. We're expecting, among other business climate for Germany, France and Belgium, CPI data from France and Italy and industrial orders from Switzerland and Italy. In terms of earnings, the season is in full swing as you can see below in this non-exhaustive but still very long list below: Aeroports de Paris SA FY 2017 Earnings Release Anglo American PLC Earnings Release Arkema SA FY 2017 Earnings Release AXA SA FY 2017 Earnings Release BAE Sys FY 2017 Earnings Release Barclays PLC FY 2017 Earnings Release Bouygues SA FY 2017 Earnings Release British American Tobacco PLC FY 2017 Earnings Release Centrica PLC Preliminary 2017 Earnings Release CNP Assurances SA FY 2017 Earnings Release Saint Gobain SA FY 2017 Earnings Release Constellium NV Q4 2017 Earnings Call Deutsche Telekom AG Q4 2017 Earnings Release DIA FY 2017 Earnings Release Fnac Darty SA FY 2017 Earnings Call Gecina SA FY 2017 Earnings Call Henkel AG & Co KgaA FY 2017 Earnings Release Ingenico Group SA FY 2017 Earnings Call KBC Groep NV Q4 2017 Earnings Release Nyrstar NV FY 2017 Earnings Release Prosiebensat 1 Media SE FY 2017 Earnings Release Scor SE FY 2017 Earnings Release Serco Group PLC FY 2017 Earnings Call TBC Bank Group PLC HY 2018 Earnings Call Technip Earnings Call Telefonica FY 2017 Earnings Release UCB Q4 2017 Earnings Release Valeo SA FY 2017 Earnings Call Veolia Environnement SA FY 2017 Earnings Release (Julien Ponthus) **** MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN BOURSES SET TO RETREAT (0615 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European bourses seem set to follow Wall Street and their Asian peers lower this morning as speculation of faster hikes in U.S interest rates soured risk appetite globally. Spreadbetters expect Germany's DAX to open 134 points lower, France's CAC 50 points lower and Britain's FTSE 100 82 points lower. (Julien Ponthus) **** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)