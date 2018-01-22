LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: STOXX 600 flat

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net OPENING SNAPSHOT: STOXX 600 FLAT (0813 GMT) European shares have opened little changed with the broader pan-regional STOXX 600 stuck at Friday's level and sectoral indexes also showing small moves. Germany's DAX is up a little as Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives prepare for formal coalition talks after the centre-left SPD voted narrowly to go ahead following months of political deadlock. Below the surface, the price swings are much bigger. Top 2 movers on the STOXX 600 are Sweden's Orphan Biovitrum, up 15 percent, which is a partner of hemophilia drug maker Bioverativ that Sanofi agreed to buy, and bookie William Hill, down 14 percent after the Sunday Times reported that Britain will limit gambling terminal stakes to two pounds. (Danilo Masoni) SANOFI'S MOVE BOOSTS BIOTECH M&A PIPELINE (0747 GMT) Investors betting on a pick of M&A deals in the pharma sector will likely be emboldened by news that French healthcare group Sanofi has agreed to buy U.S. peer Bioverativ in a $11.6 billion transaction. Check out our story here for more details on the cash deal which comes after Sanofi had failed to land major takeovers in recent years. Separately, Biotest said late on Friday it sold its U.S. operations, allaying U.S. national security concerns and paving the way for the German blood plasma products maker's sale to a Chinese investor. Just in recent weeks there has been a flurry of M&A deals in the biotech space worth several billion dollars. Here's a quick recap of dealmaking that has involved European companies: Novo Nordisk/Ablynx; Roche/Ignyta; and Takeda/TiGenix . (Danilo Masoni) ***** WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW (0740 GMT) It seems to be business as usual so far on European stocks markets with futures indicating shares to rise slightly, expect in London with the FTSE losing a few points. That could change however with a prolonged stalemate in Washington but in the meantime, in Europe, prospects of talks between Merkel allies and the SPD should support sentiment. Main newsmaker this morning is France's Sanofi, which confirmed a bid for U.S. peer Bioverativ , another sign that M&A should indeed continue to spice things up. Switching from spice to sugar, Italian airports and motorway operator Atlantia is open to sweeten its bid to Abertis and other takeover preys, such as Ablynx in Belgium or GKN in the UK, expect their would-be suitors to cough up more cash to woo investors. A deal is not always needed though for shareholders to get extra cash: UBS proposed an increased dividend and new share buyback programme despite a hefty write down from a tax overhaul in the United States. Other movers today could include troubled South African retailer Steinhoff which plans to sell about 7.5 billion rand ($620 million) of shares in investment firm PSG Group it scrambles to plug a liquidity gap. Possible impact also of the chief executive of Dixons Carphone leaving Britain's largest electricals and mobile phone retailer to run the Boots chain. Also, platinum miner Lonmin reported a 65 percent drop in 2017 profit, citing higher costs and subdued commodity prices but reiterated its 2018 targets Please have a look below for a summary of our main headlines. (Julien Ponthus) ***** MAIN HEADLINES (0740 GMT) Healthcare group Sanofi agrees to buy U.S. peer Bioverativ for $11.6 bln Richemont offers 2.8 bln euros to buy Yoox Net-A-Porter Steinhoff to place shares in PSG Group worth around $620 million UBS ups investor returns as US tax overhaul socks bank with quarterly loss Takeover target GKN raises forecast for electric driveline sales Dixons Carphone reports 6 percent jump in underlying revenue Dixons Carphone CEO James quits for job at Boots TUI sees record sales, earnings in 2018-paper Atlantia opens door to sweetening Abertis bid Takeaway.com says merger with Delivery Hero an option –paper UK Q4 motor insurance premiums fall 1.3 pct-survey Britain to limit gambling terminal stakes to two pounds-Sunday Times LVMH hires Hedi Slimane for Celine brand Engie to keep separate CEO, board chair roles -finance minister Deutsche Telekom expects steady dividend hikes –paper Hearing on Vivendi's appeal against Italian antitrust ruling postponed Schaeffler CEO says splitting company would be unwise -paper UK Takeover Panel extends deadline for IWG bidding Sika CEO says share price rise could end takeover battle UK's Computacenter says to beat 2017 expectations, sees stable 2018 Lonmin reports 65 percent fall in 2017 profit on higher costs (Tom Pfeiffer) ***** EUROPE'S STOCK FUTURES SLIGHTLY UP (0705 GMT) Futures have opened with slight gains overal but London's FTSE 100 is seen, as earlier indications from spreadbetters showed, opening in negative territory. (Julien Ponthus) ***** WHAT TO EXPECT ON MARKETS DURING A U.S. SHUTDOWN? (0645 GMT) While many see minimal impact on the economy from a short-term government shutdown, analysts say a prolonged stalemate in Washington could dampen investors' confidence in U.S. assets. Here's how Nordea sums up what's to be expected based on the previous shutdowns: (Julien Ponthus) ***** EUROPEAN MORNING CALL: SHARES SEEN OPENING SIDEWAYS (0625 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are set to open sideways on Monday with the U.S. government still shut down but with hopes of an end to the political deadlock in Germany with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives getting ready to start formal coalition talks with the Social Democrats (SPD). Earlier, U.S. stock futures, Asian equities and the dollar pulled back slightly as the U.S. government is shut down amid a dispute between President Donald Trump and Democrats over immigration. London's FTSE 100 is expected to open 14 points lower, Germany's DAX 31 points higher and France's CAC 40 up 5 points. (Julien Ponthus) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)