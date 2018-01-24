LIVE MARKETS-Pharma in focus after Novartis beat

* European shares seen little changed * Novartis beats analyst forecasts Jan 24 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net PHARMA IN FOCUS AFTER NOVARTIS BEAT (0632 GMT) The healthcare sector could be one to watch this morning after Swiss-based heavyweight Novartis posted better than expected results. European healthcare stocks have underperformed the broader market so far this year as expectations over stronger economic caused a switch from defensives into cyclicals. The Swiss drugmaker forecast 2018 operating profit would grow faster than sales as revenue from drugs including its latest blockbuster Cosentyx accelerates and the company exits a period when patent losses dented results. Will Novartis figures help the sector catch up today? (Danilo Masoni) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN LITTLE CHANGED (0621 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are set to open little changed today after Asian shares took a breather, while a fresh burst of speculative selling took the U.S. dollar to three-year lows on the euro. Financial spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open 9 points lower at 7,722.5, Frankfurt's DAX to open 2 point higher at 13,561.5 and Paris' CAC to open 1 point higher at 5,536.3. (Danilo Masoni) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)