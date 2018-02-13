LIVE MARKETS-What's on our radar before the bell

* European stocks futures dip slightly * Wall St up for 2nd day * Asian stocks pulled away from two-month lows Feb 13 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net WHAT'S ON OUR RADAR BEFORE THE BELL (0743 GMT) Spreadbetters' indications were pointing to a second day of recovery for European stocks after Wall Street and Asia bounced back, but futures are now painting a different picture with the DAX, for example, which is set to open down 0.2 percent. On the corporate front, a number of blue-chips have reported FY earnings such as Kering, whose Gucci brand seems to be shining through the results. Randstad, the world's second-largest staffing company and therefore a bellwether for the economy, saw fourth-quarter core profit rise 15 percent, buoyed by a strong recovery in the European job markets. European travel group TUI said summer trading was very good with bookings for Greece, Turkey and Cyprus all growing strongly. In the telecoms sector, Belgium’s Telenet and Telekom Austria are publishing their results while M&A is spicing up the sector with Danish telecoms company TDC urging investors to back a $6.7 billion cash offer from Australia's Macquarie. For basic materials, smelter Aurubis posted a more than fourfold surge in fiscal first-quarter operating earnings while Standard & Poor's raised its credit rating on global miner Rio Tinto for the first time since 2011. Other movers could include BAE Systems which will provide Malaysia a UK government-backed financing deal if it decides to replace its fleet of combat jets with the Eurofighter Typhoon, and German retailer Metro which confirmed full-year forecasts. In the UK, all eyes will be on UK inflation at 0930 GMT after the BoE surprised investors last week when it said interest rates would probably need to rise sooner and by slightly more than it had previously signalled. (Julien Ponthus) ***** NO CLEAR DIRECTION EMERGES AS FUTURES OPEN (0710 GMT) While early indications from spreadbetters were pointing to an open in positive territory, the picture is now far less clear with the futures trading. Is Europe about to end the positive trend from Asia and Wall Street? Have a look: (Julien Ponthus) ***** ALL EYES ON UK INFLATION (0632 GMT) UK inflation is set to be today's most watched indicator after the BoE surprised investors last week when it said interest rates would probably need to rise sooner and by slightly more than it had previously signalled. "Headline CPI is predicted to slip back to 2.9% for January, however we could see an upside surprise given that January tends to be a month when travel fares see sizeable increases, rail fares being one such example, while commodity prices are also higher than a year ago", says Michael Hewson from CMC Markets UK. The date will be published at 0930 GMT. (Julien Ponthus) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPE'S BOUNCE BACK SET TO CONTINUE (0615 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European bourse are set to open in positive territory and enter a second day of recovery after Asian stocks pulled further away from two-month lows, lifted by Wall Street's extended rebound. Financial spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open 37 points higher, Frankfurt's DAX up 88 points and Paris' CAC to rise 35 points. (Julien Ponthus) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)