REFILE-LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: European stocks to recover

(Fixes headline) Jan 31 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN STOCKS TO RECOVER (0619 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. Looks like European stocks could recover slightly today after suffering their biggest daily loss since November yesterday in a global risk-averse turn. Only the FTSE is seen edging slightly further down, having sunk to five-week lows yesterday as miners and banks tumbled. Overnight Asian stocks lost further ground, falling from their record highs as the global rise in bond yields weighed on equities. The dollar found some support, however, ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision. Spreadbetters call the DAX 25 points higher at 13,222.1, the CAC 40 up 8 points at 5,481.7, and the FTSE down 4 points at 7,584.3. (Helen Reid) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)