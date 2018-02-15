REFILE-LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: Inflation? What inflation?

(Refiles to add LIVE/ code) Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net MORNING CALL: INFLATION? WHAT INFLATION? (0616 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European stocks are called to open strongly higher today, following the lead of Asian markets which gained after Wall Street shrugged off a spike in inflation many had feared would derail equities once again. Asian shares rose overnight after U.S. stocks took the inflation data in their stride, with the Dow Jones up 1 percent and the S&P 500 up 1.3 percent. Bonds plunged, however, as Treasury yields jumped, in anticipation of more rapid U.S. interest rate hikes. Currency movements could colour European trading today, with the euro hitting a 10-day high against the dollar as the greenback suffered further losses. Spreadbetters call the DAX 132 points higher at 12,470.9, the CAC 40 up 50 points at 5,215.2, and the FTSE 100 35 points higher at 7,248.8. (Helen Reid) *****